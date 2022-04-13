Beautiful Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, has a strong fashion side that not many people are aware of

In addition to her talent in movies, and boldness in speaking on national issues, Yvonne also has great taste in fashion

The selected photos show how well she is able to rock anything she wears to the admiration of her fans on social media

Popular Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, is known by many for her talent in movies, and confidence in speaking on national matters.

What most people are not aware of, however, is the fact that Yvonne is also fashionable, as shown in her photos on social media.

She is one of the female celebs who a lot of fans look up to; probably, it is because of this that Yvonne maintains decency in the photos she shares online.

YEN.com.gh brings you five of Yvonne’s photos that show how fashionable he is.

1. Slaying in African print:

2. The red-themed dress for her movie premier:

3. Also a lover of sneakers with designer socks:

4. Rocking a sporty look:

5. Whether long or short, Yvonne rocks her African print so well:

Throwback Beach Photo of Yvonne Nelson and Wanlov De Koborlor Before Fame Drops Online

Earlier, an old photo of actress Yvonne Nelson and Wan Lov De Koborlor having fun at the beach has surfaced online.

The photo which was published by YEN.com.gh, was taken when the two were young and were now coming up as popular people in the movie and music industries.

They were at the beach and held each other so tightly. Yvonne had her arms all over Koborlor’s chest and shoulders, while Koborlor held Yvonne at the waist.

She was in her swimsuit, while Koborlor only wore a little pant perhaps for swimming.

YEN.com.gh cannot say what exact relationship existed between Yvonne and Koborlor then, however, it seems it was a very close relationship.

Yvonne Nelson doing well with her businesses

Yvonne Nelson revealed in an earlier report by YEN.com.gh that she has a couple of businesses.

One of her businesses, Just Like Mama, a pre-school, is doing so well.

YEN.com.gh published photos of the school and Ghanaians were proud of Yvonne Nelson.

