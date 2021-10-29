Yvonne Nelson's baby daddy, Jamie Roberts, has released a photo to celebrate their daughter, Ryn Roberts' birthday

He described his daughter as one who is confident, brave, and beautiful

Many people have reacted to the post and admired baby and daddy

Yvonne Nelson’s baby daddy, Jamie Roberts, has celebrated the fourth birthday of their daughter, Ryn Roberts.

In the post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Jamie shared a cute photo of Ryn and wrote so many sweet things about her.

He described her as a beautiful, confident, and brave little girl, who keeps making him proud.

A collage of Yvonne Nelson with baby daddy and Ryn. Photo credit: @yvonnelsongh/Istagram

Source: Original

Jamie is so thrilled that Ryn has already turned 4, and prayed that his little princess will go on making him a proud daddy.

Reaction

Many people have reacted to the post and wished Ryn a happy birthday, while others admired the photo:

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

