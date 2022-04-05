Controversial Ghanaian musician, Shatta Wale, has broken up with his newest girlfriend, Elfreda

He has listed the bad traits of Elfreda for which reasons he could not longer continue with their affair

Though the news about the breakup went viral on Monday, April 4, 2022, an insider says they broke up a month ago

Both Shatta Wale and Elfreda have deleted their kissing photos and others they shared on social media

News went haywire on the night of Monday, April 4, 2022, that controversial musician, Shatta Wale, has broken up with his new girlfriend, Elfreda.

According to the report, the two even broke up in March, in the USA, where they had been on vacation.

YEN.com.gh has gathered 6 reasons Shatta Wale has given for leaving Elfreda. These were contained in posts he made on his Snapchat.

1. Insecurity: Shatta Wale has accused Elfreda of going through his phone like a CID. He wrote: “...a woman who searches your phone like she be CID is not a marriage material…” We are not in the position to say why Elfreda searches Shatta Wale’s phone, but it could be that she feels insecure, or has feelings that Shatta Wale is doing things behind her.

2. Disrespectful: Shatta Wale revealed that Elfreda is disrespectful. According to him, Elfreda shows him no respect as a man because “when you say 1, she say 10”. Shatta Wale thus means that Elfreda cannot be submissive to him and so he better let her go.

3. Not supportive: According to Shatta Wale, Elfreda is not supportive of his career. To him, a woman who openly shows disapproval of what her man does should not be kept because she wants the man to be poor forever.

4. Has no vision: Shatta Wale also revealed that he was searching for a woman with future plans, thus, indicating that Elfreda lacks that or she is visionless. Elfreda introduced herself to Ghanaians as a fashion person. Perhaps, Shatta Wale wants her to think ahead of that but she is not able to.

5. Bossy: According to Shatta Wale, Elfreda always wants to dictate to him how he should live and lead his life. Shatta Wale is known as a man who always wants to get things done his way. Therefore, for Elfreda to be dictator, he would choose to let her go.

6. Name callings: Shatta Wale also revealed that Elfreda has resorted to name-callings when they have issues. He wrote that a woman who calls his man names instead of supporting him is a witch and should not be entertained.

Shatta Wale Gives Assurance To New Girlfriend Elfreda Amid Issues With Mother

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale was in the news recently when he reassured Elfreda of his undying love for her.

This came after a tussle between Shatta Wale and the mother, including that he has ignored her and she was hungry.

He described Elfreda as the queen of his dreams and that no matter what happens, he will be there for her.

It is sad that not long after, the once sweet relationship has turned sour in less than two months.

