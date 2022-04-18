Abena Korkor has been spotted in a new video speaking about her relationship with blogger Nkonkonsa

According to her, the blogger has been driving miles to her place to spend quality time with her

She went on to say that she had a polygamous mindset and was well aware that her own husband was going to cheat in future

Ghanaian socialite Nana Abena Korkor Addo has been spotted in a new video speaking about popular Ghanaian blogger Eugene Osafo Nkansah famed as Nkonkonsa.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Abena Korkor appeared to be going for a walk and decided to record a video.

According to her, all those who sleep with other people's husbands would be dealt the same hand in future when they get married.

She went on to say that she was aware that her own husband was going to have affairs with other women and said she was okay with that because she had a polygamous mind.

Abena Korkor went on to allege that illustrious media personality, Youtuber, radio and television producer and celebrity blogger, Eugene Osafo Nkansah famed as Nkonkonsa drives to her place to be with her.

She added that whenever Nkonkonsa was with her, he refused to pick his own wife, Victoria Lebene's calls.

