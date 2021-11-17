Current photos of the young man who went viral years ago with his speech have been discovered

The young man who was a BECE candidate at the time indicated that his school was going to score high marks in the national examinations

This year's Basic Education Certificate Examination is currently ongoing with 6 papers already written.

The young Basic Education Certificate Examination boy who went viral nationwide years ago for bragging about his school's chances in the examination has resurfaced.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the young BECE boy of many years ago, was looking quite old - around university going-age or more.

One of the photos saw him seated in a reclining chair at what looked like a beach while relaxing.

Another photo which was part of the collage saw the young man standing with an elderly man on the balcony of a building.

"We have quality teachers, not simple teachers"

Many years ago, the young man cracked ribs with his honest and unedited opinion about the BECE examination during the time he sat for the national test.

He granted an interview to TV3 about how he was seeing the examinations and he went on a bragging spree.

According to him, the paper he had just finished writing was like "classwork" for him since they had solved the same questions in his school's mock examinations.

He went on to tout the ability of the teachers they had in their school and tagged them as "quality teachers" who were also "graduates and graduands".

Following interview, the video went viral with people sharing it across the social media platforms available to us at the time.

