New Face of Famous ‘Akwaaba’ Frame set to be Unveiled on Valentine's Day

Ghana's popular ‘Akwaaba’ photo is one of the most monumental emblems in Ghana and is seen in various homes, offices, and many more

The frame was an unofficial national photo conveying the ‘Akwaaba’ message, to welcome visitors and tourists to Ghana

The brain behind famous Ghana ‘Akwaaba’ frame, Mr. Joseph Osae, is set to unveil a new face for the frame on valentines day

One of Ghana's most monumental images, the popular Akwaaba frame, which has a beautiful woman wrapped in a stunning Kente and holding a pot with radiant smiles on her face is set to be changed after 20 years.

We have lived with the iconic Akwaaba portrait for decades, knowing the one official portrait that represents and welcomes you to Ghana.

The iconic image that shows Ghanaian culture, dressing, and beauty to the world will be given a new look this year.

Mr. Joseph Osae, the creative mind behind this image is set to introduce a new face of Akwaaba to Ghanaians and the world in this season of love.

Sending the same message and representing Ghana, the image will continue to sell Ghana on the globe as the gateway to Africa, the country for all and as always, welcoming the world to the Land of Gold.

AKWAABA in Ghanaian Twi language means WELCOME, this is the most popular image that welcomes visitors to every home and office in this Nation.

Mr. Joseph Osae, the brain, and originator of the Ghana AKWAABA frame has given Ghana an esteemed image for the past 23 years and wants to continue welcoming you to Ghana.

The unveiling of the New face Akwaaba face will be as held on Valentine's Day, Monday 14th February 2022 at the National Theatre, Accra.

Make a date at 2 pm to be part of the memorable unveiling and come ready to grab a copy of the new artwork for your keep.

