Moesha Boduong has warmed her way back unto our television screens as an actress months after going off the grid

The socialite was seen starring in a movie which has a snippet of her part trending on social media

Moesha Boduong went off social media for months and came back after reports that she underwent some medical treatment

Former slay-queen-turned-to-Christ, Moesha Babiinoti Boduong has hit the ground running by returning to the screens and landing her first movie role after a long absence.

The actress, in a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, was starring in a movie alongside popular Kumawood star, Big Akwes.

Moesha and Big Akwes were seen seated in what looked like a living room as they conversed with each other.

The pretty actress could be heard asking Big Akwes to tell her the surprise he promised to tell her.

Moesha was acting to the best of her ability and it almost seemed like she had not taken a long break from the screens.

Reports have it that popular movie maker, Kof Asamoah famed as Kofas, was the one who cast Moesha Boduong in his new project.

The snippet of the movie was posted by blogger Iamphylx who captioned it:

"@moeshaboduong featured in new TV series produced by Film Maker Kofi Asamoah!"

