Anita Sefa Boakye and her husband, Barima Osei Mensah, joined Otumfuo Osei Tutu II as he held a thanksgiving ceremony to celebrate the 23rd anniversary of his enstoolment

The couple arrived at the St Cyprian's Anglican Church in Kumasi showing a public display of affection by walking arm-in-arms amid some giggling

Their appearance has quashed rumours of marital troubles but Anita's looks and the dress she wore have started talk that she might be pregnant already

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Adinkra Pie CEO Barima Osei Mensah and his wife, Anita Sefa Boakye, have stepped out in style as they supported the enstoolment anniversary of the Asantehene.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, was enstooled as the Asantehene on April 26, 1999, making Tuesday, April 26, 2022, exactly 23 years after. In celebration of his anniversary, Otumfuo held a thanksgiving service at the St Cyprian's Anglican Church in Kumasi.

The Adinkra Pie CEO and his wife happened to be among the many prominent people who joined Otumfuo's celebration.

Anita Sefa Boakye and her husband are known to be close to Otumfuo Photo source: @kwakumanubob

Source: Instagram

Arriving at the church premises, the couple was in a lovey-dovey mood. In a video shared on Instagram by @sweet_maame_adwoa, the husband and wife were showing a rare public display of affection.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The two walked arms-in-arms and were all smiles as they exchanged pleasantries with others around.

Anita Sefa Boakye's dress

Notably, Anita deviated from the usually beautiful kente outfits she often wears for their public outings.

Even though her husband wore white kente, Anita wore a simple white dress that looked like a maternity gown.

Anita Sefa Boakye and her husband's video stirs reactions

Anita and Barima's video has stirred reactions among social media users. While it has silenced rumours that their marriage had encountered problems, it has started a new one, After seeing the two, many people are suggesting that Anita may be pregnant.

babyjazzy222 said:

"She’s exhausted from her look and she looks pregnant awww Thanking God for her life ."

mhaamearaba1 said:

"So you can't see that the lady is pregnant Ghanaianas like talking."

cindikayy_fashion_outlet said

"Baby number 4 on the way."

afia1604 said:

"Awwww beautiful ooooooo❤️❤️❤️❤️, triplets paaa."

maameama_awura said:

"This is beautiful shame on those who are spreading fake news concerning their marriage."

Anita Sefa Boakye's no makeup video causes stir

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh recently reported that Anita Sefa Boakye had stepped out without makeup.

Anita who was hanging out with some friends looked shy and hid from the camera as one guy filmed her.

The video stirred talk about Anita's natural beauty with many people opining that she looks more beautiful without makeup.

Source: YEN.com.gh