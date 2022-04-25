A photo of Abena Korkor in a photo with Kennedy Osei has caused a massive stir on social media

The said photo saw the two popular personalities beaming with smiles while dressed beautifully during an event

Many social media users took to the comment section to react to the photo of the duo which is fast going viral

A new photo which is trending on social media showing socialite Nana Abena Korkor Addo and Kennedy Osei beaming with smiles has generated a lot of commentary online.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Abena Korkor and Kennedy, the son of Osei Kwame Despite and General Manager of Despite Media, were beaming with smiles.

Abena Korkor was seen wearing a shiny gold dress and complimented her look with a golden-brown and black coloured hairstyle and some jewellery.

Kennedy Osei, on the other hand, was seen rocking one of the outfits made by his wife, Tracy Osei's clothing brand known as Kency.

The general manager of Despite Media was clad in an emerald green shirt which had many colours over a similarly coloured pair of trousers.

Abena Korkor and Kennedy Osei appear to have met at an event and decided to pose for a picture together.

The photo has since gone viral and has been spotted on the Instagram page of blogger Delay.Ba who captioned it:

"I’m seated comfortably waiting for this particular drama to unfold cuz you pipo no Dey fear"

Social Media Users React To The Photo Of Abena Korkor And Kenney Osei

Abena Korkor has come to be somewhat associated with making allegations against popular Ghanaian male celebrities.

As a result, social media users who commented on her recent photo with Kennedy Osei were of the view that he could suffer the same fate soon.

narteyandrews came in with the comment:

"Boss Give me your tailor contact wai"

acheamponmaa__ noted:

"Abena will say he has chopped her"

nana_ewusi1 dropped his comment in Twi:

"S3 sisia bibia da bokoo na ma bipolar nu nka nu ho"

alfred_rockson had this to say:

"No dey fear what? What else will happen apart from coming to say that he had sex with her? That wouldn't be news."

