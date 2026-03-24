Highly acclaimed singer Asa has shared heartbreaking news of her mother's sudden passing

In a tribute on Instagram, she shared photos of her mother, honouring her mother's kindness and support

Fans and colleagues have rallied around Asa, offering heartfelt condolences and support

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Nigerian singer and songwriter Asa has announced the death of her mother, sharing an emotional tribute online.

Asa shared the news in a post on Instagram on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, that has drawn widespread sympathy from fans.

Nigerian singer, Asa, announces the passing of her mother. Photo source: @asaofficial

Source: Instagram

According to the 43-year-old, her mother passed away suddenly after developing a brain tumour, a condition she said came without warning and left the family unprepared for the loss.

In her tribute, the Jailer himtamker described her late mother as the central pillar of her life and career, referring to her as her “everything” and greatest source of support.

The singer expressed deep grief over the unexpected nature of her passing, noting that there was no time for the family to process or prepare.

She also painted a vivid picture of her mother’s personality, highlighting her kindness, generosity, and quiet nature.

Asa recalled that despite being shy, her mother had a distinct charm and sense of humour that endeared her to those around her.

The singer's announcement included photos showing different sides of her mother, including images from her young days to more recent ones.

"My mother, my reason to be, my queen, my everything. A sudden brain tumor came without warning and took you too soon. You were generous. The kindest soul. You had your own quiet swag, you were extremely shy, and so funny. My biggest fan. You couldn’t hold a note to save your life, but you sang every one of my songs with your whole heart. Your strength, your love, your spirit will remain with me forever. Rest now, Mum. 💔🕊️," she captioned the photos.

See Asa's Instagram announcement below:

Fans and colleagues mourn Asa's mother

The announcement has since sparked an outpouring of condolences on social media, with fans and well-wishers sending messages of support to the grieving artist during this difficult time.

Source: YEN.com.gh