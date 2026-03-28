Captain Frank Donkor and his younger brother Elijah were laid to rest in an emotional funeral filled with tears, grief and heartbreak

Their coffins, wrapped in Ghana flags, moved many to tears as sympathisers, family and security personnel paid their final respects

Gospel musicians Elder Mireku and Jack Alolome performed as top politicians, including Julius Debrah, Haruna Iddrisu and Ebi Bright, attended

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Emotions ran high at the funeral of Captain Frank Donkor and his younger brother, Elijah Donkor, as the two were finally laid to rest in Accra.

Tears everywhere as Donkor brothers are finally laid to rest in an emotional ceremony. Image credit: Tina News GH

Source: TikTok

The solemn funeral, held at the State House on March 28, 2026, brought together grieving family members, sympathisers, security personnel and high-profile personalities who had all come to pay their final respects to the two brothers who died in the tragic Tema aircraft crash.

From the very start of the service, the atmosphere was heavy with sorrow.

Tears flow at the Donkor brothers' funeral

Tears flowed freely as mourners struggled to come to terms with the painful loss that had shaken the Donkor family and many others following the crash.

One of the most emotional moments came when the coffins of Captain Frank Donkor and Elijah Donkor were brought into view, both wrapped in Ghana flags.

Watch the TikTok video below:

The sight alone left many visibly heartbroken, as it symbolised not just loss, but honour and a painful goodbye to two lives cut short.

Family members were seen weeping openly, with loved ones doing their best to support one another through the heartbreaking moment.

Captain Frank Donkor’s wife, Naomi Donkor, was among those overwhelmed by grief, while the pain on the faces of Elder Frank Donkor and Sarah Donkor also deeply moved many present.

The funeral was also marked by moving gospel ministration from veteran musicians Elder Mireku and Jack Alolome, whose performances added a deeply spiritual and emotional tone to the final rites.

Watch another TikTok video below:

Their songs created moments of reflection and sorrow, with many in the gathering visibly touched.

The Donkor brothers' funeral saw dignitaries

Several top politicians and public officials were also present at the funeral, reflecting how widely the tragedy had been felt.

Among those spotted were Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu, Tema Mayor Ebi Bright and other dignitaries who joined the family in mourning.

Security services personnel also attended in honour of the deceased, adding a formal and respectful presence to the ceremony.

Watch another TikTok video below:

Their appearance further underlined the significance of the loss and the solemnity of the day.

As the final rites came to an end, many mourners were left deeply emotional, with scenes from the funeral already circulating online and touching hearts across the country.

For many Ghanaians, the funeral was more than a burial. It was a painful reminder of a tragedy that has left a family broken and a nation grieving.

Naomi Donkor broke down in tears at Captain Frank Donkor’s funeral as Elder Frank Donkor held and comforted her in a heartbreaking moment. Image credit: Tina News Gh

Source: TikTok

Captain Frank Donkor's wife wept at funeral

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Naomi Donkor, the wife of late pilot Captain Frank Donkor, broke down in tears at the funeral as grief overwhelmed her.

Elder Frank Donkor, father of the two brothers who died in the Tema plane crash, was seen consoling his daughter-in-law.

The emotional moment has stirred sympathy online as many react to the pain the Donkor family is enduring.

Source: YEN.com.gh