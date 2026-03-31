Popular Ghanaian pastor, Prophet Roja, has caused a stir online with a prophetic message to the GoldBod CEO, Sammy Gyamfi

In a video, he shared the evil orchestration against the NDC Communicator, asking his congregants to intercede for him

This came after the controversial man of God, Fire Oja, detailed the trials and tribulations the politician would face in 2026

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Popular Ghanaian pastor, Prophet Roja, has released a prophecy and called for prayers for the Chief Executive Officer of GoldBod and Lawyer, Sammy Gyamfi, causing a stir online.

Prophet Roja shakes the internet with a serious prophecy about the GoldBod CEO, Sammy Gyamfi. Image credit: Prophet Roja, Sammy Gyamfi

Source: Facebook

Addressing his congregants in a video shared on social media, the man of God, who immediately switched to prayers, asked his church members to intercede for the politician.

According to him, an evil orchestration had been made against the NDC Communicator in the spiritual world. As part of his prayer point, he pleaded for God's protection and guidance for Sammy Gyamfi as he journeys through his role at GoldBod.

Apparently, Prophet Roja's prophecy came weeks after his colleague in the ministry, Prophet Fire Oja, shared a 2026 prophecy about the politician.

The TikTok video of Prophet Roja is below:

Prophet Fire Oja's prophecy about Sammy Gyamfi

Jedidia Henry Kore, popularly known as Fire Oja, shared a 2026 prophecy about Sammy Gyamfi during a church event on Wednesday, December 31, 2025. claiming to have seen the politician being moved into a dilapidated building in the spiritual realms.

He disclosed that the renowned politician remained silent inside the building, with many passersby noticing his presence without acknowledging him. Prophet Fire Oja said:

"This is a prophecy for the NDC's Sammy Gyamfi. I saw a dilapidated building. I have never seen such a hideous building like that. In the spiritual realms, I saw you being moved from a beautiful house to a dilapidated building."

"Sammy was sitting in the room and did not utter a word. Everyone was passing by the house. He spent a long time in the house without speaking. People saw him in the building without checking up on him." Fire Oja claimed that the dilapidated building later transformed into a beautiful house, which attracted the attention of many people, who wanted to inquire about Sammy Gyamfi.

The prophet prophesied that the GoldBod CEO would face numerous public humiliations and much disgrace in 2026. He claimed that the politician's close friends and colleagues would plot to sabotage and bring his downfall throughout the year.

He said, "In 2026, you will face a lot of disgrace. They will plot against you. Your friends and colleagues will sabotage you."

Fire Oja claimed that Sammy Gyamfi would eventually overcome the various adversities and be celebrated nationally by Ghanaians. The controversial prophet claimed that the NDC Communications Officer would earn national recognition as long as he was alive and healthy.

The TikTok video of Prophet Fire Oja is below:

Prophet Fire Oja shares a 2026 prediction for the NDC politician Sammy Gyamfi. Image credit: Prophet Fire Oja, Sammy Gyamfi

Source: Facebook

Roja prophesies to Captain Smart

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Roja prophesied to Captain Smart during his appearance on Onua Maakye.

The preacher shared some family secrets regarding the media personality's birth and claimed that he would lead the country.

Source: YEN.com.gh