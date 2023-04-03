Ohemaa Afia Mansah, the ex-wife of popular fashionista Osebo, seems to have sown Ghanaians where her thumb will imprint come 2024

The socialite and mother of two has severally shared posts in support of the MP for Assin Central

Formerly the two were not on good terms after Ken Agyapong accused Ohemaa of cheating on her husband

Afia Mansah, the ex-wife of fashion icon and social media model Osebo the Zaraman, has publicly declared her support for Hon Kennedy Agyapong on her social media platforms.

Afia Mansah, popularly known as Ohemaa 1, has pitched her tent with MP for Assin Central. Many wonder about the motive behind such a bold move.

Two years ago, Ken Agypong leaked an expose on Obinim which listed all the married women he slept with, including Ohemaa, who was then facing trouble in her marriage with Osebo.

According to Kennedy Agyapong, Ohemaa's quest to find miraculous solutions to her troubles led her into Obinim's bed. He continued to reveal that this situation was causing problems in Ohemaa 1's marriage.

And so it is with great wonder that Ohemaa 1 and Kennedy Agyapong have solved their difference for her to support his public appearance.

In July 2022, Ohemaa shared a short video endorsing the presidential candidate on her Instagram page. She shared another photo of the MP aspiring to be president in late January

