Fast-rising Kumawood actress, Sandra Boateng, is celebrating another milestone.

The beautiful actress was a year older on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

As she is celebrating her birthday her friends and followers took to Instagram to celebrate her.

Sandra Boateng: 9 gorgeous photos of Kumawood actress as she celebrates birthday (Photo credit: Instagram/Sandra Boateng)

Source: Instagram

Sandra is one of the young actress carving a niche for herself in the movie industry.

YEN.com.gh has joined in the celebration by gathering 9 beautiful photos of the actress.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

1. She shared this picture to celebrate the day:

2. Wow:

3. So hot:

4. Feeling herself:

5. In classic posing:

6. One for the album:

7. Fashion mood:

8. Bedroom pose:

9. On point:

Afia Pokuaa Vim Lady: UTV presenter dazzles in latest photo, celebs and fans react

United Television's TV star, Afia Pokuaa, famed as Vim Lady, has wowed many of her followers with a new photo she shared on one of her social media handles.

In a post she made on Instagram and chanced upon by YEN.com.gh, the UTV presenter was seen showing off her rich and high sense of fashion.

She was standing by the stairs of a house that could best be described as a magnificent edifice as she shared her pretty smile with the world.

Vim Lady was spotted wearing a dress made from beautiful lace material and complimented her look with expensive-looking pair of heels to match.

Pretty Nadia Buari flaunts natural beauty; drops 'no makeup and wig' video

Exceptionally pretty Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari has caused a massive stir on social media with a video of herself showing her very natural face and hair.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Nadia Buari appeared to be standing inside her plush bathroom.

What however caught the eyes of many fans of the pretty actress was the fact that she decided to show her raw face.

Nadia flaunted her face without makeup - something she rarely does and shares on social media.

The actress also flaunted her natural hair as she was seen with no wig on but all the same, she glowed like the star she is.

Source: Yen