Actress Nadia Buari has wowed her teeming fans and followers with a rare video

The pretty mother of four flaunted her face without makeup and a wig

Nadia Buari is noted for dazzling her fans with her photos and also chronicling her life for all to see

Exceptionally pretty Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari has caused a massive stir on social media with a video of herself showing her very natural face and hair.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Nadia Buari appeared to be standing inside her plush bathroom.

Nadia Buari was seen wearing a red nightie as she glowed for the camera in the video.

What however caught the eyes of many fans of the pretty actress was the fact that she decided to show her raw face.

Nadia flaunted her face without makeup - something she rarely does and shares on social media.

The actress also flaunted her natural hair as she was seen with no wig on but all the same, she glowed like the star she is.

After posting the video, Nadia Buari captioned it:

"I’m pretty sure u don’t want to feel ordinary…"

Fans react to the video

Followers, as well as colleagues of the actress, took to the comment section to react to the video.

Actress sellygalley wrote:

"Nadia won’t kii person"

w.cyril_ commented:

"Jeezzz you look amazing in silk"

dear.abena had this to say:

"Yes tell them mami"

e.v.e.nsphere also wrote:

"You are so beautiful"

kokomatique wrote in Twi:

"Herrrr aho)f3 papabi Eish"

There were many comments that showed fans were in awe of Nadia Buari's exceptional beauty.

