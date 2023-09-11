Nana Ama McBrown awed many of her fans when she slayed in a traditional Ga attire to host the Sunday edition of Onua Showtime

There was a rich display of the Ga culture as she joined the La Dade Kotopon Band to dance while they performed

Many people admired McBrown's look, while others loved her dance moves

Actrerss Nana Ama McBrown turned heads online when she looked regal in a Ga traditional attire to host Onua Showtime.

Nana Ama McBrown looks regal in Ga traditional attire. Image Credit: @kobby.kyei @onuatv

Nana Ama McBrown makes Ga traditional dance moves

On the Sunday, September 10, 2023, edition of the show, there was a beautiful display of the Ga culture.

As host of Onua Showtime, Nana Ama McBrown dressed like a typical Ga lady. She was wrapped in a white cloth and wore blue and white beads around her waist, neck, arms and anklets.

She wrapped her head with a white silk scarf, and her makeup was beautiful, making her look radiant.

While the La Dade Kotopon Band performed cultural dance moves originated from the Ga natives, Nana Ama McBrown imitated their moves.

She danced beautifully, earning her the admiration of her fans, who showered her with compliments.

Below are videos of Nana Ama McBrown doing the traditional moves by the Ga people.

Ghanaians shared their thoughts on Nana Ama McBfrown's dance moves

Many people applauded Nana Ama McBrown for representing the Ga culture on Onua Showtime.

They also admired her dance moves and noted that they watched the video several times.

bernard.boateng.5201 said:

You are gifted.No body can take it from you

naa_kwakaa said:

Give us ❤️this is beautiful

minister_doris_ said:

I have to save this video and download wow

sammy_highcourt said:

Naa Ayele Mcbrown ampa

darlington_baffour said:

The hips hippsing

boatemaa4real said:

This is beautiful

minister_doris_ said:

Wow amazing

