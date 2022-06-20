Ghanaian actress, Selassie Ibrahim has marked the birthday of her first son who is also her first child with a cute video.

She flaunted her son, as well as her daughter and wrote a beautiful caption to celebrate her son on his special day

Stacy Amoateng, Abena Serwaa Ophelia and many others are joining in the celebration of Selassie Ibrahim's son, Adam

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian actress, Selassie Ibrahim has celebrated the birthday of her first son who is also her first child with a heartwarming video.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, she was seen taking a video selfie with her son, Adam and daughter Maleeha

Selassie Ibrahim and children. Photo Source: @selassie_ibrahim

Source: Instagram

In the caption, she wished her son a happy birthday and she went on to shower praises on her son and bestowed God's blessings unto his life. She said:

Happiest birthday to my first love @adam_.6 continue basking in the unending grace and favour of Jehovah my dear son. Love you keke

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

While taking the video, Adam seemed to shy away from the camera, he was hesitant to walk away while his precious mother was filming. In the caption, Selassie Ibrahim noted that saying:

One day you will have to explain to the entire world why you hate taking pictures ah

In the video, Adam wore a black kaftan while his younger sister also wore a black shirt, and their mother wore a white top.

Stacy Amoateng, Abena Serwaa Ophelia and many others celebrate Selassie Ibrahim's son, Adam

stacyamoatenggh:

Happy birthday our son

iampatience33:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU MR HANDSOME, MUMMY PHOTOCOPY ❤️❤️

ifeanyikalu1:

Happy birthday!!!

abenaserwaaophelia:

Happy birthday dear ❤️❤️❤️❤️

mabelanna2:

Happy Birthday King Increase In Wealth Money Blessings Breakthroughs Testimonies Miracles Money Longevity prosperity Amen

queenofeverytin:

Happy birthday to the man of the house

healthycoconutoils:

Happy birthday Adam, God bless you and keep you happy and healthy always.

Selassie Ibrahim: Actress Flaunts Beautiful Daughter In Video; Nadia Buari, Uche Jombo, Others

Ghanaian actress and movie producer, Selassie Ibrahim, has flaunted her daughter, Maleeha, in a new photo and video.

Monday, May 17, 2021, happened to be the birthday of Maleeha. It is in celebration of her new age that her mother shared images of her. In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, the tall-looking girl was dressed in a colourful dress with a gorgeous pose.

Sharing the photo, the mother wished her daughter well while thanking God for giving her such a wonderful daughter.

"Great things he has done and greater things he will do. My queen @m.maleeha.i is +1 today I just can’t keep calmThank you Jehovah for making me a mother to this wonderful soul. Happy birthday my darling daughter ❤️❤️."

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh