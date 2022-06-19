Actress Nana Ama McBrown has shared an intimate moment with her husband Maxwell Mawu Mensah to mark Father's Day today, June 19

McBrown shared a video of her time out with her husband at a location with a beautiful ambiance, where they enjoyed themselves

The video has elicited reactions from the couple's social media followers, with many wishing her husband well

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Award-winning actress and television presenter, Nana Ama McBrown, has given her husband, Maxwell Mawu Mensah, a treat to celebrate him on Father's Day today.

Millions throughout the world are celebrating their birth dads and father figures Sunday, June 19, for their roles in their lives.

The movie and media personality shared a video of her intimate moment with her husband Maxwell, at a location with a beautiful ambiance, where they enjoyed themselves.

Nana Ama McBrown and her Maxwell Mawu Mensah. Source: iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

The adorable couple posed together and captured lovely visuals of their mouth-watering meals and intimate moment together.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

One of their highlights was when Maxwell Mensah blew a kiss to spread love to their fans in the trending clip.

Personalities in the entertainment circle and fans of the lovebirds reacted to the clip, with many wishing him well.

People react to McBrown and Maxwell's video

Actress Vivian_jill_lawrence shared:

''❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ love is a beautiful thing.''

Divine.waters.104 said:

''Bro, happy father day .''

Ayishatu8536 commented:

''Beautiful ❤️''

Teenns_arena said:

''Happy Father’s Day to Max! We love him so much ❤️❤️❤️.''

Afia_tikitwist commented:

''Mommy ❤️ Please, I just posted .''

Glam_with_efya said:

''Forever lit couple .''

Joyousashanti commented:

''Happy Father's Day Mr Mensah.''

McBrown And Her Husband Cruise In Their Range Rover

Still on the actress, Nana Ama McBrown recently stepped out with her husband, Maxwell Mawuli Mensah, for a cruise in their Range Rover.

In a short video sighted by YEN.com.gh, McBrown is seen dressed in a black outfit with a red-coloured headgear. She sat in the front passenger seat.

Maxwell who was driving the car wore a t-shirt made in black and gold colour and matched it with a black pair of spectacles.

McBrown Debunks Rumours In Recent YouTube Video

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh recently reported that McBrown had come out to debunk rumours circulating in the media surrounding her absence on UTV's United Showbiz.

In a YouTube video on her official channel, McBrown TV, she addressed rumours and gave clarity on them.

Fervent followers of McBrown shared their reactions with some encouraging her to file a lawsuit against bloggers who reported the fake news

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh