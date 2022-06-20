Football star Asamoah Gyan spent Father's Day with his three children, Fredrick, Raphael, and Ohemaa

The former Black Stars captain shared photos of their special moment together on hi Instagram page

Gyan's photos have stirred loads of heartwarming reations from his followers who are impressed with the children's growth

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has had a lovely moment with his children in new photos on social media.

Gyan is currently in Wales undertaking a one-week programme as part of the process to obtain a UEFA Licence B coaching certificate.

In what looks like a Father's Day celebration for the family, Gyan decided to hang out with the children, Fredrick, Raphael, and Ohemaa.

Asamoah Gyan celebrated Father's Day with his children Photo source: @asamoah_gyan3

Source: Instagram

Photos shared on the former Sunderland striker's Instagram page show him possing with the three children.

While the boys wore jeans trousers and t-shirts just like thier father, Ohemaa rocked a pair of black shorts with black t-shirt.

The children of Gyan looked all-grown with the first born, Fredrick, who is 15 years old is almost matching his father's height.

Sharing the photos, Gyan did not have much to except to show love with an emoji.

Asamoah Gyan's fans react

The photos of Gyan and his children ave stirred loads of reactions from his followers. While some are amazed by the children's growth, others are admiring the family with some even calling for a comeback with his wife.

eal_paa_qweysi_6040 said:

"Wow these kids have really grown so fast. Time really flies. ."

bougercloset said:

"Beautiful fam❤️blessed forever."

anointedmichael said:

"Great family you got... more grace to you."

hayus_jersey_hub said:

"I now understand why u ve won number 3.. even though u were number 9 on the field."

asamoahgyan3_fan_page said:

"A very happy Father’s Day spent with the seeds, we great you legend ."

amgold44 said:

"Waaaooo beautiful as their mother ❤️❤️❤️."

mmama_hene said:

"It would have been more nice if ur wife was included… take her back ,, ❤️. Listen to God."

