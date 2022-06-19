Singer Fameye has posed in a photo with his daughter Alvina to celebrate Father's Day today, June 19

The Praise hitmaker also shared an adorable image of his son Arvid Famiyeh Jnr and expressed gratitude to God for his beautiful family

The heartwarming frame capturing the first-ever public father-daughter moment, and the photo of his son, have elicited reactions from fans and celebrities alike

Singer Fameye has released a photo with his daughter, Alvina, to the public for the first time since the girl was born this year to celebrate Father's Day.

The Ghanaian Praise singer also shared a photo of his son Arvid Famiyeh Jnr and thanked God for his beautiful family.

Photos of Fameye, his daughter, and his son. Credit: fameye_music

Source: Instagram

Proud father moment

God has been soo good to me and my family! Can’t believe this pretty holy and bold little baby is my daughter! You are blessed baby! Slide two is my father can’t keep him out! We love you mummy❤️ #happyfathersday,'' he shared with photos.

The artiste, born Peter Famiyeh Bozah, and his baby mama Bridget Agyemang Boateng, welcomed their daughter nearly three years after his first child.

Celebrities and fans have reacted to the heartwarming frame capturing the first-ever public father-daughter moment and the photo of his cute son.

Read some of the sweet comments below:

Ghanaians react to photos

Singer Sista Afia said:

''You dey work pass anyone. Congratulations.''

Julliejaykanz commented:

''Congratulations.''

Berlamundi commented:

''Happy Father’s Day buddy.''

Mogbeatz said:

''Congratulations my gee ❤️❤️.''

Rapper Kofijamar said:

''Congrats king ❤️.''

Kofi_mole commented:

''Beautiful nana ❤️.''

Jderobie said:

''We bless God. Congrats bro .''

