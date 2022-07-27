Ghanaian actress, Salma Mumin, keeps proving that her fashion sense is one of the best one could ever find

She shared some beautiful photos on her Instagram page, and many can't seem to get enough of her infectious beauty

The stacked post has had Nana Ama McBrown, Nikki Samonas, and many other people gush over her beautiful self

Ghanaian actress, Salma Mumin, is, without a doubt, one of the most gorgeous female actors in Ghana.

Salma Mumin. Photo Source: @salmamumin

Source: Instagram

She recently released some photos on her official Instagram page, and it is nothing but an impeccable display of beauty.

She wore all shades of brown with a touch of white and red. She wore a long chocolate-fitting skirt that accentuated her features. She paired it with a tan-coloured top that had a black strip across the chest area.

She wore a wine lace frontal wig that has defined curls throughout. The hair hung over her shoulders with her makeup perfectly done with the highlights and contour making her skin glow.

Nana McBrown, Nikki Samonas, and many others gush over Salma Mumin

iamamamcbrown

u no say u fine my ❤️ #BRIMM

nikkisamonas

It’s the second slide

cliq_fotos

A - Z for me... lovely

maryaokoth

Perfect combo

shylarmusic

Wow gorgeous

abigailappiahtwum

Beautiful sister❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

adjoasaltpod

You are too pretty

Source: YEN.com.gh