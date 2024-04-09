Kyekyeku's new movie, 1957, his first as a producer, is set to be premiered in Accra

This comes after the actor, well-known for his skits with Dr Likee, sold out two venues in Kumasi

Poised to replicate his success in Accra, Kyekeku engaged in several activities to raise awareness

Ghanaian actor and movie producer Kyekeku caused a frenzy online when he announced his first-ever movie as a producer.

The young actor's huge traction, including his skits with Dr Likee, fuelled the anticipation and the movie's success in Kumasi.

In a recent interview, Kyekeku shared his determination to replicate his success in other markets, including Accra.

Stars rally behind Kyekeku's upcoming movie

The Accra premiere of Kyekyeku's 1957 movie will come off at the National Theatre on April 27.

Ahead of the event, Kyekeku called on senior colleagues in the movie industry, including Yvonne Nelson and Bill Asamoah, inviting them to the event.

The actor, together with his crew, also visited football legend Asamoah Gyan at his home to invite him.

Recently, he was spotted at Medikal's star-studded 30th birthday house party, hanging out with Shatta Wale, and Jay Bahd, among scores of other Ghanaian celebrities.

Fans react to Kyekeku's preparation ahead of the premiere of 1957 in Accra

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in anticipation of Kyekyeku's upcoming premiere in Accra.

nana.kesewaa.752 said:

Now they all will learn in the hard way in the movie industry everyone needs one other don’t sit stand them and say you don’t care one day you might need them to promote yours for you life eerh

officer_2_2 wrote:

Abeg don't forget to also visit King Sark oo

cizerj noted:

things we love to see as Ghanaians ❤️❤️

Kyekeku hints at plans to take his movie abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kyekyeku had shared his plans to push his new movie, 1957, into new markets.

During a recent interview, Kyekeku disclosed that he had plans to take his 1957 movie to Europe, where he and other cronies of Dr Likee have begun making inroads.

