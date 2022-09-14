Shifo and Ras Nene dropped a lovely rendition of the happy birthday song to mark Wayoosi's birthday

The legendary Kumawood actor, Wayoosi has many reasons to smile as he celebrates his 47th birthday

As birthday wishes pour in for the veteran actor, fellow Kumawood colleagues Shifo and Ras Nene chose to celebrate him in a unique way

For Ghanaian actor Nana Osei Kofi Wayoosi, popularly known as Wayoosi, 14 September 2022 will probably be a day he will never forget. The Kumawood actor, who turned 47, was showered with love and kind words from his friends, fans, colleagues and family. As many birthday wishes poured in for the veteran actor, fellow Kumawood actors Shifo and Ras Nene chose to wish their colleague a happy birthday in a rather exciting way.

Shifo and Ras Nene wish Wayoosi a happy 47th birthday Photo Source: @officialshifo1, @wayoosiw, @official_ras_nene

Source: Instagram

The actors recorded a video expressing their love and admiration for Wayoosi and describing him with funny adjectives. In addition, Shifo and Ras Nene did a lovely rendition of the happy birthday song for their senior colleague. In the video posted by @poleeno_com and sighted by YEN.com.gh, the two actors wore white t-shirts and tracksuits and were standing in front of a car.

Starting the video, actor Shifo wished Wayoosi a happy birthday saying;

Today is the birthday of my everything, my one and only Wayoosi. As God has added one more year to his age, I pray for longlife and prosperity. May God lift him and cause him to grow like mustard seeds and may the world hear about him. Wherever he is, may God bless him. Waayo baako p3, I love you.

Ras Nene, on the other hand, said;

Waayo bobo, I thank God for adding one more year to your years. May God bless you.

After pouring blessings on Wayoosi, Shifo and Ras Nene proceeded to sing happy birthday in harmony.

Source: YEN.com.gh