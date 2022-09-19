Kwaku Manu is back in the United States of America, presumably ahead of the US premiere of the Fame is a Journey movie

The Kumawood has given fans a sneak peek into his departure from Ghana to the US, as well as some activities he engaged in

The actor was full of praise for the US despite this trip not being his first trip to the North American country

Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu is a happy man in the United States. The Village Champion actor disclosed his location to his fans and followers after sharing a picture of himself and his crew members at the airport.

Kwaku Manu chilling in the US Photo Source: @kwakumanubob

Subsequently, he dropped a video on his verified Instagram telling fans he was currently in Maryland. In the video, a smiling Kwaku Manu walked across a green field and showed off a large compound with a mini children's playground and a grey house.

The Kumawood actor also indicated he was having a good time as he repeatedly said;

America bi y3 d3

He also wanted to link up with his American fans, so he asked that they send him their location via direct message (DM). He further got fans reminiscing the good old days by saying his famous line;

Am love you, I kiss you, wo y3 mi taste.

Fans Wish Kwaku Manu A Happy Stay in Maryland

Kwaku Manu's comments section was filled with laughing faces, and fire emojis as his statement in his video amused fans.

ephiya_empress

America bi y3 guy

owuraku_junior_gh

Kwaku abeg bring me some of disco light shoe ok

thalakoid

Is the smiling face for me

oburoni_obolobo

We love you, Kwaku Manu! Much love from Nashville, Tennessee, USA

hokbarman

Greatest super may our dear lord protect you

