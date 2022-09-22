Celebrated actress Nadia Buari has shared an adorable photo of herself and her daughter, and the photo shows part of the front facial view of her daughter

Even though Nadia didn't show the full frontal view of her daughter, many could see the striking resemblance the daughter shares with her

Many netizens have thronged the comment section of the post to express the admiration they have for Nadia and her adorable daughter

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari and her daughter are such an adorable pair and this shows in the memorable photos and videos they take when they share moments together.

A recent photo of the pair was shared by Nadia Buari on her officially verified Instagram page, @iamnadiabuari. In the photo, the little girl was seen giving her mother a kiss on her right cheek.

Both of them wore matching outfits but in different colours. Nadia wore a blue and red shirt and trousers, while her daughter wore an all-wine turtle-neck with a pair of trousers. They both wore very dark sunglasses.

Captioning the post, sho noted that,

The greatest thing you’ll ever learn is to love and be loved in return.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions from social media

richlove_cathy:

Exactly ❤️... And that kind of feeling makes you know exactly what love is..., beautiful ❤️

_suavegigante:

awww

kwekucletus:

Keep teasing us with your baby’s face wae❤️❤️

vinaanna5:

Now, we your fans don't care whether you show your children's faces or not keep hiding it for their own safety ❤️❤️

ransford_kemson:

The best thing I have seen so far on the Internet. Bless you and your household ❤️❤️

blessing.okon.129:

Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️

