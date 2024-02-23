Vivian Jill Lawrence's son, King Alfie, looked strong and powerful in his full military attire and toy gun as he posed in photos

The seven-year-old of the star Kumawood actress marked his birthday in style on February 23, 2024

Many people stated that he would be a great leader in future, while others admired his outfit

King Alfie, the son of Kumawood actress Vivian Jill Lawrence, got many people talking about how much he would be an influential leader after dropping powerful photos on his seventh birthday slaying in a military outfit.

Vivian Jill Lawrence's son rocked a military outfit on his seventh birthday

The photos of King Alfie in a military outfit were his second look as he celebrated his seventh birthday on February 23, 2024.

He wore a green camouflaged cap, short-sleeved shirt and trousers. He wore black boots and held a toy gun while posing with a stern face in the photos.

In the caption of the post, he noted that the stern look and the salute were to prepare him for the massive celebrations for his birthday. He wrote:

Master, obey before complain! This salute is not to prepare me for war but for celebration. Special salute on my birthday. I salute all my friends and loved ones on this special day of my life. Salute me with your prayers Alfie to the world.

Below are powerful photos of King Alfie in military attire.

Vivian Jill hailed her son as he rocked military attire on his seventh birthday

Vivian Jill Lawrence also shared the pictures on her Instagram page as she hailed her son with a touching message in the caption. She conferred various titles on King Alfie and gave him the necessary respect by referring to him as sir. She wrote:

My General of Army ‍✈️Fleet admiral ‍✈️Brigadier General‍✈️Fleet lieutenant Alfie ‍✈️I salute Sir ‍✈️//

The seasoned actress also noted that despite these titles, he would eat his favourite meal; waffles and milk every morning, before leaving for duty. She wrote:

With all these titles, he still eat waffles and milk every morning before duty .....// Happy birthday Sir

Below is a post that Vivian Jill Lawrence made hailing her son as he stunned in a military outfit.

Reactions to King Alfie's military look for his seventh birthday

Many people talked about King Alfie being a phenomenal leader when he grew up after they saw the powerful photos of him in a military outfit.

emeliabrobbey said:

Happy birthday son many more blessings Alfie❤️

erics5195 said:

Ghana should watch out . This young man would be one of the best leaders Ghana would ever produce

amasarpongkumankuma said:

Many more years son

konadu1677 said:

Happy birthday King Alfie❤️I also named my son Alfie bcos of ur son

erics5195 said:

Sign of a great leader said:

feathers_and_trimmingsgh said:

King of waffles and milk... Happy birthday baby

Vivian Jill's son King Alfie looks big and tall in his 7th birthday photos

YEN.com.gh reported that handsome photos of King Alfie, the son of actress Viviann Jill, surfaced on social media as he celebrated his seventh birthday.

In the photos, he looked dapper in his white shirt, blue suit and blue jeans as he posed elegantly.

Many birthday wishes poured in for King Alfie as netizens dropped sweet messages for him in the comments of the posts.

