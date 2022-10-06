Multiple award-winning Kumawood actress Kyeiwaa has gotten many people laughing hard in a video that surfaced online

In the video, her two adorable kids were trying to test their mother's pronunciation skills by making her mention the names of some states in the U.S.

Her failure to mention the names correctly has gotten many people laughing hysterically at the video

Son of celebrated Kumawood actress Kyeiwaa with the TikTok handle, amazingaceberry1 has shared a funny video of his mother pronouncing some states in America.

In the video, Kyeiwaa's daughter asked her what state in the United States of America she lives in, and she responded by saying 'Massa Jesus'. Which implied that she is living in 'Massachusett.'

This got her son and daughter laughing hysterically, with a confused Kyeiwaa wondering what the correct pronunciation was. Her kids then corrected her and decided to quiz her again with another state.

They asked her to pronounce 'Boston', as difficult as that word was for her, she pronounced the word as 'Booster,' which got them laughing as well.

The video has sparked various reactions from netizens. However, not only did the video make people laugh, but it also made people admire how young Kyeiwaa looks.

Watch the video below:

Some reactions from Netizens

baejoe145 commented:

Osee eii

Treasure Nana Ama said:

She’s looking younger and pretty grow in beauty and good health mommy

adupoku33 commented:

Boston 3na ose booster

Sulemana Masahuda said:

I thought I was the only one who couldn't pronounce Massachusetts

Gillian K. said:

I don’t blame her kraa, it’s so hard to say Massachusetts

Ralph Mensah commented:

Massa Jesus, we thank You for her life

Ama Sika said:

master Jesus, ampa mama don't mind them

NANA K GYASI FAUSBERT said:

eie Abrokyire paaa ɛyɛ ooo waoooo she is looking pretty and young

