Joyce Dzidzor Wants to End 1 Week Old Marriage with Dr UN; Says "I Am No More Interested"
- Former HIV/AIDS Ambassador Joyce Dzidzor Mensah has complained about the behaviour of her husband
- In a video which surfaced on the internet, the controversial personality stated she was tired of her one-week-old marriage
- The video has sparked reactions from netizens who believe their marriage is fake and a publicity stunt
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
A week after breaking the internet with their wedding announcement, Dr UN and Joyce Dzidzor face possible separation. The former HIV/AIDS revealed her marriage had caused her a lot of stress with her husband repeating a specific behaviour which does not sit well with her.
In a video she shared on her Facebook account, Joyce Dzidzor asked her husband, Dr UN, to leave her house and move away from the video she was recording for fans.
Chichi turns heads with fire dance moves in tight dress; Netizens question why her backside is stiff
In the video, Joyce could be heard saying, "I'm no longer interested," as her husband approached her. As Dr UN apologised for his behaviour, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah went on a mini-rant, saying;
Just go to your house.I am done. Every day you do the same thing. You always do the same thing, come back and say I'm sorry. You're stressing me, all the stress from Germany.
PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
The video ended with Dr UN apologising to save his marriage.
Netizens React To Joyce Dzidzor Mensah Tired of Marriage Video
copperwan
They want fame
estleyheysleys
What's going on here biko
staga55
Eiiii Asem aaaba
joan_esenam
When will this movie premiere kraa??
asaamujay
Y’all fakin
gilnanag
Hahahaha there are some seriously mad people in this Ghana
_agyeiwaaaa_
Ɔse deɛn!
Dr UN Carries Joyce Dzidzor Mensah On His Back While Preparing A Meal
In other news, YEN.com.gh reported on internet sensation Dr UN and former AIDS ambassador Joyce Dzidzor Mensah showing off their love life in a video which hit the internet. In the video, the couple was spotted being lovey-dovey in the kitchen and the dining table area.
In the video, Dr UN carried his wife on his back as he prepared the meal. While at the dining table, Joyce Dzidzor fed her husband as he kissed her cheeks.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh