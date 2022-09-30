Former HIV/AIDS Ambassador Joyce Dzidzor Mensah has complained about the behaviour of her husband

In a video which surfaced on the internet, the controversial personality stated she was tired of her one-week-old marriage

The video has sparked reactions from netizens who believe their marriage is fake and a publicity stunt

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A week after breaking the internet with their wedding announcement, Dr UN and Joyce Dzidzor face possible separation. The former HIV/AIDS revealed her marriage had caused her a lot of stress with her husband repeating a specific behaviour which does not sit well with her.

Dr UN and Joyce Dzidzor's marriage in trouble Photo Source: Joyce Dzidzor Mensah

Source: Facebook

In a video she shared on her Facebook account, Joyce Dzidzor asked her husband, Dr UN, to leave her house and move away from the video she was recording for fans.

In the video, Joyce could be heard saying, "I'm no longer interested," as her husband approached her. As Dr UN apologised for his behaviour, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah went on a mini-rant, saying;

Just go to your house.I am done. Every day you do the same thing. You always do the same thing, come back and say I'm sorry. You're stressing me, all the stress from Germany.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The video ended with Dr UN apologising to save his marriage.

Netizens React To Joyce Dzidzor Mensah Tired of Marriage Video

copperwan

They want fame

estleyheysleys

What's going on here biko

staga55

Eiiii Asem aaaba

joan_esenam

When will this movie premiere kraa??

asaamujay

Y’all fakin

gilnanag

Hahahaha there are some seriously mad people in this Ghana

_agyeiwaaaa_

Ɔse deɛn!

Dr UN Carries Joyce Dzidzor Mensah On His Back While Preparing A Meal

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported on internet sensation Dr UN and former AIDS ambassador Joyce Dzidzor Mensah showing off their love life in a video which hit the internet. In the video, the couple was spotted being lovey-dovey in the kitchen and the dining table area.

In the video, Dr UN carried his wife on his back as he prepared the meal. While at the dining table, Joyce Dzidzor fed her husband as he kissed her cheeks.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh