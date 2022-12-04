Ghana Vs Uruguay: Yaw Dabo Meets Edinson Cavani, Shouts His Name To Give Him A Fist Bump, Video Warms Hearts
- Popular Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo has captured the hearts of many netizens after he shared a lovely video of him meeting Manchester United player Edinson Cavani for the first time
- He met him at the Al Janoub Stadium ahead of the game between Ghana and Uruguay at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
- Many people have reacted to the memorable video as Yaw Dabo, a staunch Manchester United fan, met his idol
Kumawood actor Yaw Dabo has shared a memorable video of when he met Manchester United and Uruguayan player Edinson Cavani for the first time.
He met the striker ahead of the game between Ghana and Uruguay on Friday, December 2, 2022, at the Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar during the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.
In the video, Yaw Dabo was in the crowd stand when he spotted Cavani walking towards his team's dressing room. He then shouted,
Cavani. Manchester United. Come.
Upon hearing his name, Cavani, with excitement, walked towards Yaw Dabo and gave him a fist bump and a handshake.
As a staunch Manchester United fan, meeting Cavani this close was a dream come true for Yaw Dabo.
Reactions as Yaw Dabo meets Uruguayan Manchester United player Edinson Cavani after Ghana versus Uruguay match
kofi_akosah commented:
Proper stars are humble …but the mini stars
kukua_harley said:
At least he knows a black child somewhere knows his name
nana_adjoa_lovia remarked:
Go n call any of these Ghana celebrities n say come n see ahomaso 247
oseimagnita opined:
Cavani Or Carboni
the_mastermix_bar opined:
Carbonii nunu !!!
therashidabawa opined:
See how humble he was. Awww
wetzel4724 commented:
Cavani thought yaw dabo is kid that’s why he shake hands with him
selorm_doku said:
Dabo calling him.. 'come come'' like his son. Dabo you grow papa
terrancejessie_ remarked:
That guy is so adorable I love him… very humble man
