Popular Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo has captured the hearts of many netizens after he shared a lovely video of him meeting Manchester United player Edinson Cavani for the first time

He met him at the Al Janoub Stadium ahead of the game between Ghana and Uruguay at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Many people have reacted to the memorable video as Yaw Dabo, a staunch Manchester United fan, met his idol

Kumawood actor Yaw Dabo has shared a memorable video of when he met Manchester United and Uruguayan player Edinson Cavani for the first time.

Yaw Dabo meets Man. Utd. Edinson Cavani for the first time. Photo Source: @samuel_dabo @ghana_fa_official

Source: Getty Images

He met the striker ahead of the game between Ghana and Uruguay on Friday, December 2, 2022, at the Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar during the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.

In the video, Yaw Dabo was in the crowd stand when he spotted Cavani walking towards his team's dressing room. He then shouted,

Cavani. Manchester United. Come.

Upon hearing his name, Cavani, with excitement, walked towards Yaw Dabo and gave him a fist bump and a handshake.

As a staunch Manchester United fan, meeting Cavani this close was a dream come true for Yaw Dabo.

Reactions as Yaw Dabo meets Uruguayan Manchester United player Edinson Cavani after Ghana versus Uruguay match

kofi_akosah commented:

Proper stars are humble …but the mini stars

kukua_harley said:

At least he knows a black child somewhere knows his name

nana_adjoa_lovia remarked:

Go n call any of these Ghana celebrities n say come n see ahomaso 247

oseimagnita opined:

Cavani Or Carboni

the_mastermix_bar opined:

Carbonii nunu !!!

therashidabawa opined:

See how humble he was. Awww

wetzel4724 commented:

Cavani thought yaw dabo is kid that’s why he shake hands with him

selorm_doku said:

Dabo calling him.. 'come come'' like his son. Dabo you grow papa

terrancejessie_ remarked:

That guy is so adorable I love him… very humble man

