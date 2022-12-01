A pretty Ghanaian lady shared a photoshopped video of herself sitting beside Black Stars player Mohammed Kudus

The young superstar has been trending since the beginning of the World Cup, with many Ghanaian ladies expressing their admiration for him

The pretty lady who did the photoshop was obibini_alicia on TikTok, and her editing skills left many stunned

Popular Black Stars winger/midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, has stolen the hearts of many Ghanain ladies.

Pretty Lady Sits Beside Kudus In Photoshopped Video Photo Source: gettyimages, obibini_alicia on TikTok

Source: UGC

Showing affection for Kudus has become a massive trend on social media, with many ladies showing their admiration for him in interesting and unique ways.

One lady on TikTok, obibini_alicia, took her love for the Black Stars superstar up a notch and shared a photoshopped video of herself sitting next to the Black Stars star man. In the video was a photo of Kudos sitting on a chair.

The lady expertly photoshopped a photo of her also sitting in a chair and placed herself right beside Kudus, making it seem like they were chilling together.

The hilarious video had many peeps laughing as they marvelled at the lady's editing skills.

Kudus' stellar performances against Portugal and South Korea have brought him untold fame across the globe, as many peeps around the world rave about his amazing football abilities.

Photoshopped Video Of Kudus And Pretty Lady Sparks Reactions

miss Ghana 7 was amazed:

no be juju be dat nor editing, anaa mose mebodam

Iycechream said:

Herrrrrrwhat is it

user1144417390529 also commented:

Eeyyhappy marriage dear

REV KOFI ABRAHAM OFFICIAL reacted:

Eiiiiiiii 150 years of relationship will break because of KUDUS

Deborah adjei also wrote:

eii this case still dey court

gladyshudson288 was stunned:

Editing wai de3 hmmm

Source: YEN.com.gh