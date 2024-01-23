Actress Vivian Jill Lawrence and YouTuber Ras Nene got many of their fans laughing hard with a video that has gone viral online

The seasoned actress dressed as an old lady while Ras Nene wore old-fashioned clothes

The video got many laughing hard as they stepped out as a couple

Kumawood actress Vivian Jill Lawrence and famous Ghanaian YouTuber and comedian Dr Likee aka Ras Nene got many people laughing hard when a video of them slaying in strange outfits surfaced on social media.

Ras Nene and Vivial Jill get many laughing hard with their strange looks

In the video, Vivian Jill Lawrence and Ras Nene were seen holding hands and walking together in public as if they were a couple.

The 40-year-old actress was dressed as an old lady. She wore a grey bob wig that made her look off-age. She rocked a flowing dress while showing some skin around her legs and revealing her tattoos. She secured the waistline of the dress with a red ribbon.

Vivial Jill Lawrence wore an old-fashioned pair of shoes with black socks and accessorised her look by wearing glasses.

Ras Nene on the other hand wore a very tight pair of blue jeans shorts and a red top which he tucked in. He wore brown church shoes to match his look. To style his look he wore a traditional cap.

Below is a hilarious video of Vivian Jill Lawrence and Ras Nene slaying in strange outfits.

Ghanaians reacted to Ras Nene and Vivian Jill Lawrence's video

The video got many people laughing hard in the comment section.

bridge_sandy said:

Tell them we are coming

sixhundredboy said:

I never knew sis was soo funny

theofficialyaasante said:

Those shorts is too much

oluman522 said:

Vivian face for me

