Popular Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah turns 39 on December 5 2022, and as part of celebrations to mark her special day, she reserved a suite in Kumasi to host her friends.

She left Accra on Sunday, December 4, 2022, with her manager Samira Yakubu and the rest of her team to make preparations for the big day the following day.

Upon arrival at the Fair View Court suite in Kumasi, Jackie and her team were welcomed by the owner, who took them around the property where they would be lodging for the next few days.

According to popular blogger, Nkonkonsa, the private luxurious suites by Fair View Court located at Ahodwo-Nhyiayeso in Kumasi is new and set to be officially opened on Saturday, December 10, 2022.

This makes Jackie Appiah the first guest of the suites.

Below are more videos of Jackie Appiah's arrival at Fair View Court, Kumasi.

designed_by_denora said:

This be what we call slay o

feliciamensah672 said:

First Lady

lindy_manuelzz commented:

what a house

maame_esi_bondzie said:

I’ll not be surprised she owns this property too ❤️

