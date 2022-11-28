Nana Ama McBrown has arrived in Qatar to support the Black Stars, and the beautiful actress is having fun in Doha

In a video, McBrown visited a Hisense shop and showed off her footballing skills after she was given a ball

The pretty actress juggled the ball expertly in the video and left folks in awe at how good she was

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Beautiful Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown, travelled to Qatar over the weekend ahead of Monday's cracker against South Korea.

Nana Ama McBrown Shows Off Football Skills Source: iamamamcbrown on TikTok

Source: UGC

The actress seems to be having the time of her life as she has shared multiple fun videos of her time in Doha. In one of the videos, McBrown visited a Hisense showroom in Doha and was excited to see the brand she was an ambassador for in a foreign country.

She went on a tour of the beautiful showroom and was shown around by an attendant. During her tour, the actress chanced on a Hisense-branded ball and could not help herself.

She began juggling the ball expertly, which wowed many folks. Nana Ama McBrown has previously stated in numerous interviews that she used to play soccer in her youthful days and had ambitions of playing football at a professional level which, however, did not materialize. It is no surprise that the actress is so good with the ball.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

McBrown's Football Juggling Skills Pleases Netizens

The Kremlin said:

Wow you are so good. Please replace Baba Rahman

Ohenewaaefya was impressed:

Is there anything in this world you don’t kno how to do

NobleLady also wrote:

I simply love you for your multi talent mum

Decoder also said:

You do all. Continue make Ghana proud.

Clara Villars

role model,,,u look cute and gorgeous

Nana Ama McBrown: Actress and Her Husband Chill on Flight to Qatar in Video; Jealous Folks Unhappy

In other news, Actress and television presenter Nana Ama McBrown and her husband, Maxwell Mawu Mensah, have arrived in Qatar.

The star couple was filmed on their flight to the Arab nation while having fun and creating beautiful memories.

Netizens and fans of the television personality and her husband have reacted to the rare moment of the couple.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh