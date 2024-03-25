Ghanaian comic actor Funny Face was involved in an accident which knocked down five persons while he was allegedly drunk driving

Sad photos of the victims lying on the hospital beds in critical condition surface

Many people prayed for their healing, while others wondered about the condition of the mother and her two children

Ghanaian actor and comedian Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, aka Funny Face, was involved in an accident on Sunday, March 24, 2024, at Kakraba junction near Kasoa, where he knocked down five persons, including a mother and her two children.

Funny Face in photos.

Funny Face involved in an accident

According to reports, the five persons also, including a one-year-old boy, are in critical condition and are all receiving treatment at Kasoa Polyclinic and Puracare Specialist Hospital

Photos of the victims responding to treatments were sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of Adom TV.

Details of the accident

Funny Face's accident, according to reports, the actor was drunk, and he first knocked down three people who were on a motorbike before knocking down an additional two people who were also on a motorbike, bringing the total to five.

Eyewitnesses revealed that Funny Face was driving a Sedan with the registration number GN1134-16 at full speed from Kasoa to Millennium City when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Meanwhile, Isaac Asare, brother to two of the victims, said four of the victims are unconscious while one person can talk.

Below is a carousel post of the victims admitted to the hospital.

Reactions as Funny Face knocks down pedestrians while allegedly drunk

Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei and many others were moved by the photos and prayed for healing for the victims. Others were also concerned about the condition of the mother and her two children,

Below are the reactions of Ghanaians:

rose_kyei12 said:

God please come through for them

mhandrake_ said:

They’ll be fine

nana_obeng93 said:

May God heal those kids for de family

princedavidosei said:

They won’t die, In Jesus Name , God show them mercy and let your healing power locate them now!!

lydiatakyiwaa7 said:

God please heal them for us

king_kissis_collection said:

How is the woman and kids' condition now

eii_braakofi said:

We need updates on the kids please and where can we donate to help them

nana_obeng93 said:

May God heal each and everyone who are involved in diz

akosuaahgyamfuah said:

This is serious..May God come through and heal them

iam.doku said:

So sad. We hope for good news

Below is a video of the incident.

Below is a video of an eyewitness recounting the incident.

