Popular Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson has had the spotlight thrown on her as she looked stunning in her cyan and yellow combo outfit

Rocking her afro kinky hair made her entire appearance impeccable as she topped it all with her awesome catwalk skills

Many of her celebrity friends and fans have gushed over the voluptuous actress as she stole the gaze of many

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Celebrated Ghanaian actress and filmmaker Lydia Forson, has turned heads on social media after she was captured flaunting her afro hair and a stunning outfit.

Lydia Forson glows in afro hair. Photo Source: @lydiaforson

Source: Instagram

Dressed in a cyan-coloured skirt with a cut on one side and pairing it with a yellow top, made her stand out.

She slayed her entire look with a white pair of heels which added some sass to her classy demeanour.

Her voluminous afro hung over her shoulders with a portion of it forming a fringe on her forehead.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Stepping out onto the walkway and showcasing her catwalk skills and flaunting her voluptuous figure have captured the hearts and attention of many netizens.

Celebrity friends and fans of Lydia Forson shower her with sweet compliments

moeshaboduong said:

Love you

karenkashkane commented:

You should make your cartoon version of this fab look and make it the logo for #unapologethic because wow

deanamegashie remarked:

More hot sauce!!!

nanaberko4 stated:

Heavy ❤️

victoriadraycott remarked:

That hair is beautiful

lyfstyle_wardrobe_gh stated:

Girl u ate this up

louie_banks1 stated:

Eto) de3 3y3… press their necks woman!

Meanwhile, many netizens continue to gush over how stunning she looked as they shower her with sweet compliments

Lydia Forson shares stunning photos with mother, many admire over how young her mom looks

YEN.com.gh reported that multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson, has shared lovely photos of her and her gorgeous mother Mrs Janet Forson as they marked 4 years of the existence of their business which is into hair and skin care called Kinky Matters.

In the photos, mother and daughter wore matching grey and white patched outfits of the same design. The dresses were short-sleeved on one side, while the other arm was bare as they showed their flawless melanin skin.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh