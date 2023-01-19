Wedding Dresses: Ghanaian Bride Rocking Bizzare-Looking Lace Gown Goes Viral With Her Dance Moves
- A happy Ghanaian bride has introduced a new bridal dress style for daring 2023 brides who want to trend on their wedding day
- The beautiful curvy bride looked magnificent in a see-through lace gown with a unique creative style
- Some fashion critics and social media users have commented on the bride's flamboyant dress
Ghanaian bride and new mother has won our attention with her lace dress. The beautiful bride couldn't hide her joy as she stepped out in her stylish sleeveless gown.
She wore a frontal hairstyle, subtle makeup with long eyebrows, and colorful eyeshadow. The happy bride completed her looks with black sandals as she danced to Mavin's trending song.
Some social media users have commented on the viral video posted by Kuulpeeps on their Instagram page
mumsonlygal
She didn’t get what she ordered
__emmalynne_
@mumsonlygal the corset isn’t corseting
pam33lla
He will put his hands through and wrap it around her neck
_imaobong__
The outfit is better without the McDonald’s logo
draphorwendy
IT’s engagement I guess usually no hugging
jayc_kuyembo
He will hug her from behind feels better.
zamarni_uchiha
Weddings are funny ooo♂️ people way chop you before all go be there some to witness you getting committed to a man
kianigoddess
Very pretty woman though. Her shield is amusing. It's good defence
thecosmeticdealer.gh
I think the seamstress got the style wrong though
luvalba
That thing at her front should be on her arms
misslabar
I was thinking about how will she kiss her husband then checked your caption to see if she’s not the bride. I found that you have similar worries
Source: YEN.com.gh