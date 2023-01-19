A happy Ghanaian bride has introduced a new bridal dress style for daring 2023 brides who want to trend on their wedding day

The beautiful curvy bride looked magnificent in a see-through lace gown with a unique creative style

Some fashion critics and social media users have commented on the bride's flamboyant dress

Ghanaian bride and new mother has won our attention with her lace dress. The beautiful bride couldn't hide her joy as she stepped out in her stylish sleeveless gown.

She wore a frontal hairstyle, subtle makeup with long eyebrows, and colorful eyeshadow. The happy bride completed her looks with black sandals as she danced to Mavin's trending song.

Ghanaian bride stuns in a lace wedding gown.

Some social media users have commented on the viral video posted by Kuulpeeps on their Instagram page

mumsonlygal

She didn’t get what she ordered

__emmalynne_

@mumsonlygal the corset isn’t corseting

pam33lla

He will put his hands through and wrap it around her neck

_imaobong__

The outfit is better without the McDonald’s logo

draphorwendy

IT’s engagement I guess usually no hugging

jayc_kuyembo

He will hug her from behind feels better.

zamarni_uchiha

Weddings are funny ooo‍♂️ people way chop you before all go be there some to witness you getting committed to a man

kianigoddess

Very pretty woman though. Her shield is amusing. It's good defence

thecosmeticdealer.gh

I think the seamstress got the style wrong though

luvalba

That thing at her front should be on her arms

misslabar

I was thinking about how will she kiss her husband then checked your caption to see if she’s not the bride. I found that you have similar worries

