Talented Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has shared her views on marriage and how she cannot handle a cheating spouse

Her statement comes in the midst of trending news regarding First Atlantic Bank, its CFO Ernest Kwasi Nimako and a former National Service Personnel (NSP) of the bank, Deborah Seyram Adablah

Her tweet has sparked massive reactions on social media as many share their views and advice on marriage

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actress and filmmaker Yvonne Nelson has shared her thoughts on the ongoing saga between First Atlantic Bank, the bank's CFO Ernest Kwasi Nimako and a former National Service Personnel (NSP) of the bank, Deborah Seyram Adablah.

Yvonne Nelson and her adorable family. Photo Source: @yvonnenelsongh

Source: Instagram

According to Yvonne Nelson, married women are strong at heart as they can withstand any struggles that come with dealing with a cheating spouse.

Also, with the Deborah and First Atlantic Bank case being the talk of the town in Ghana, she hinted that dealing with such would be a lot to handle if one were to be involved in a marriage.

She then commended married women and disclosed that if she were in such a position, she would not have the strength to overcome such a challenge.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Reactions under Yvonne Nelson's tweet

@NanaKwaaasi commented:

Not everyone is meant to marry or have children, some will have both, others will have one & some none. Wherever u belong is cool. Marriage is not by force my sister, forget everybody.

@JulietAcquaye said:

Mmmm...your tweet should throw more light on most Married women in Africa...it a whole course that's needs to be studied at the secondary level

@Cutie330k remarked:

Say that again sis. I see marriage as an institution full of endurance for women, especially African women.

@IdanBarnes stated:

Marriage is not for the weak

Meanwhile, many netizens have reacted to the tweet as they share their views on marriage and what women have to endure with their cheating and abusive husbands.

Deborah Adablah: Gorgeous young lady sues First Atlantic Bank and the CFO after a failed romantic relationship

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a lady, Deborah Seyram Adablah, has allegedly sued First Atlantic Bank and her former boss who is the CFO of the bank at the Accra High Court for coercing her into a sexual relationship that spanned many months.

The stunning young lady claimed that although the relationship which was of a sexual nature persisted for many months, Ernest Nimako failed to honour the terms and conditions of their relationship.

In the writ sighted by YEN.com.gh, Miss Adablah alleged that during her National Service Scheme (NSS) days at the bank, her boss, Ernest Kwasi Nimako, made many sexual advances at her which she eventually gave into.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh