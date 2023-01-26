A financial expert has called on Ghanaians to be circumspect regarding the scandal involving Deborah Adablah and the CFO of the First Atlantic Bank

In an interview with SVTV Africa, Mr Abankwa said some claims by the lady were untruths hence the public should be careful

He also admonished the bank to come out and debunk some of the claims by the lady in order to save its image

A finance expert, Patrick Baah Abankwa has admonished Ghanaians to allow the law court to determine the facts of the scandal involving the embattled Chief Financial Officer of First Atlantic Bank Ernest Kwasi Nimako and a young lady called Deborah Seyram Adablah.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on SVTV Africa, Mr Abankwa said the genuineness of the claims made by Deborah Adablah in relation to her former boss must be allowed to be determined by the law courts and not the court of public opinion.

Finance expert tells Ghanaians to allow the law court to determine the truth Photo credit@SVTV Africa/ @sweet_maame_adwoa/Instagram

Deborah Adablah may have lied

He said for all you know, the lady might be peddling lies just to court public sympathy hence people should allow the court to determine the truth.

“What the lady is saying may be true 100%, and it may also be false 100% so if you back the lady, and it goes to court, and she loses, are you now going to beg the man?When an issue comes let be patient and let's see how it develops

Mr Abankwa however, opined that no bank has a policy where its workers are supposed to throw themselves at clients as has been made believed by the young lady in her statement.

He also advised First Atlantic Bank to come out and debunk some wild allegations that the lady made in relation to how it uses its workers in the performance of its duties.

Former NSS worker sues former boss after a failed relationship

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a lady, Deborah Seyram Adablah, has sued First Atlantic Bank and her former boss at the bank at the Accra High Court for compelling her to enter into an amorous relationship that spanned many months.

She claimed, although the relationship of an amorous nature persisted for many months, Ernest Nimako failed to honour the terms of their relationship.

