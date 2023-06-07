Ghanaian comic actor Akabenezer, also known as Dr Likee, has released the trailer for his new movie

The film features the Bible's Garden of Eden and the first humans to inhabit the Earth

Many are impressed by Dr Likee's creativity and cleverness in capturing the Ghanaian audience

Ghanaian comedian Ebenezer Akwesi Antwi, known as Ras Nene, has caused a stir with his upcoming movie, "Adam & Eve: The Fall of Man."

The first trailer for the movie has caused great excitement online as many express their desire to watch the whole film.

In the trailer, Dr Likee plays the Adam character, with Kumawood actress Bernice Asare as his wife, Eve.

A collage of scenes from Dr Likee's Adam and Eve movie Image credit: SIKA FIE TV

Source: Youtube

Snippets of the movie show God, played by Kyekyeku, giving the terms and conditions of their stay in the Garden of Eden.

As usual, Dr Likee could not help but turn the severe biblical story into a funny scene that got many laughing in the comments section. Others also praised the creative team for their artistry in designing the costumes.

Scenes shown in the trailer included parts of God giving instructions to Adam and Eve not to eat from the Tree of Life, the devil deceiving Eve and Eve sharing her apple with Adam.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Akabenezer's Adam and Eve trailer

Many were impressed by the innovativeness and cleverness of the film. People expressed their desire to watch the movie once it comes out on YouTube.

Expensive commented:

Omg, I can’t wait. You could see they could barely hold their laughter, especially Kyekyeku. But Charly, Bernice and C- Confion are really serious actors. Kudos to the team in advance.

Love Rock said:

I swear the camera quality and background for this movie is on point. Can't wait.

Derrick Obeng wrote:

The way Adam said mewira nnttatea nam makyi got me laughing . Can't wait to watch the full episode

Kwabena Boakye posted:

I can't control my laughter already . You guys have really really done well. Ghana movie industry is back !!!

