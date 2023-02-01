In the early hours of Tuesday, 31st January 2022, news of Afia Schwarzenegger allegedly being banned from social media for two years spread like wildfire and caused a big frenzy

The actress in less than 24 hours after the news made rounds, has dropped a new video, dancing on her Instagram page

The video has confused many, making them wonder if the controversial actress had truly been barred from using social media

Popular Ghanaian actress, Afia Schwarzenegger, has dropped a new dance video on her Instagram page amid rumours that she had been banned, from social media.

Afia Schwarzenegger Drops New Video On Instagram Photo Source: UTV Ghana, queenafiaschwar

Source: Instagram

Earlier, Afia Schwarzenegger appeared before a Tema High Court and was allegedly fined GH₵60, 000 and barred from using social media.

This comes at the back of NPP's Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, dragging Afia Achwar to court for contempt after some unsavoury statements she made against him on UTV's United Showbiz.

Afia Schwar reportedly appeared before the court on Tuesday, 31st January 2023, and according to Wontumi's lawyer, Maurice Ampaw, the court banned her from social media.

The actress' latest Instagram post, however, portrayed otherwise as the video showed her dancing joyously as though she were mocking the alleged ruling.

The video has raised questions among netizens as they wonder whether the reports are true or false.

Afia Schwar's Post Sparks Reactions

missjemila001 felt the reports were lies:

Some people can lie eeeiii what I heard was Afia is banned on the internet

ms.nortey commented:

they were doing damage control since they failed with the jail agenda. We now know them. They’re liars, all of them

sandramowarin was excited:

Unstoppable Dey can only try nd fail

madamad3 said:

This is more than talking I love die

Source: YEN.com.gh