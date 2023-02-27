A LinkedIn user named Dickson Assan recounted his struggling past and accomplishments on social media

A LinkedIn user named Dickson Assan has encouraged individuals to succeed despite their circumstances by sharing his modest past and accomplishments on social media.

Assan, the first of ten siblings, was raised in a farming community and attended village schools for his early education.

Dickson Assan lists his achievements

He claimed that he graduated from basic school as a prefect and earned an overall BECE score of 8 at a country school.

BECE village boy becomes Chartered Accountant. Photo credit: Dickson Assan (LinkedIn).

''I did Science in senior high school but had an aggregate of 16. I changed from Science to Business at university and graduated with a first-class degree in Accounting.

Assan further wrote that he was a scholarship student finalist of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, with career experience spanning over eight years.

''Glory be to God for how far He has brought us. Be encouraged this morning that you can make it no matter your background.

Appreciate the journey of others but NEVER fail to accept yourself. Gratitude over ingratitude all day,'' he advised.

Netizens react to Dickson Assan's milestones

Below are some of the interesting reactions YEN.com.gh gathered from the comment section of the post.

Mavis Owusua Amoako commented:

Very inspiring. You make life so beautiful even when it gets tough.

Dickson Assan replied:

“Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven.” (Matt. 5:14–16.).

Daniel Nomo posted:

I can perfectly relate. Congrats and more wins, my village brother. You are more significant than you thought.

Kofi Oteng - Mensah Martinson said:

Keep going, Sir; God is not done with you yet.

Binanpur Thomas Jabal reacted:

My role model is entirely relative to my story. I wish you all the best.

NashBee said:

Keep Rising.

Joseph Kwame Konney posted:

I am impacted, Sir. Appreciating yourself is one of the ideal things to success. Thanks.

