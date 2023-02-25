Kakra Boakye, the childhood friend of the late Christian Atsu has paid tribute to the late professional footballer days after news of his passing hit the internet

In a touching post he shared on Instagram, he noted that he is having a hard time dealing with the loss of the former Newcastle and Chelsea winger

The pictures and videos he attached the tribute has touched the hearts of many Ghanaians as they wish him strength in these challenging moments

The childhood friend of the late Christian Atsu, Kakra Boakye, has also joined many fans worldwide in eulogising the late Black Stars winger.

In a heartfelt post he shared on his Instagram page, he noted that he is having a hard time dealing with his loss and noted that he assured himself not to write anything about his loss on social media.

Kakra Boakye, who is the other hald of a twin brother, stated that he and Atsu grew up in the same neighbourhood and even went on to play on the same team.

Sharing some fond memories, he said,

"We talked on FaceTime every single day! We had plans together in the future and now what do I do? He always had a great heart, helping the needy and everyone around him. He helped me a lot to be where I am now in my football career!"

Kakra further stated that he was sad, down and heartbroken and he hinted that in times like these, Atsu would have been there for him.

"Who are you to question GOD! Whatever happens, GOD is still the Greatest! I miss you already, bro @chris_atsu #RIPLegend️❤️"

Comments from Ghanaians and sympathisers as Christian Atsu's childhood friend Kakra Boakye mourns

hey_fa_1:

Take heart, my dear. Only God knows.

tutu_skele:

I remember your playing days at Peace FC and Potsin. Resk in Peace king

_nkansahdesmond3:

The Lord gave, and the lord hath taken away (Job 1:21).

doofanabuamali:

My heart breaks. I don't even know him in person, but it hurts.

omahrealz:

You wrote well m,y brother, take heart ❤️and with your prayers for him, I believe GOD will make him sit by HIS right-hand side.... And for the OG Atsu❤️ GOD own you more; rest well ️

mz_glow2

Good knows best

mizz._.tee:

Sorry for your loss.

_glo222:

Eno easy. Can't imagine how he felt going through it..

obinnaanizoba:

Tears. Take Heart God knows best. May his gentle soul rest in the bosom of the Lord. Amen.

nashgifty:

Bro pls, the crying is too much for me, I beg.

Christian Atsu's wife shares photo of son winning cup

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh in a related story reported that the wife of the late Christian Atsu, Marie-Claire Rupio, shared a photo of their first son Joshua Atsupie winning a football tournament.

The young and budding footballer and his team from Gosforth took home the cup after a tight match in the finals.

Marie-Claire Rupio, after sharing the photo, was hopeful that Joshua would continue his father's legacy.

