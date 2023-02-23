Lil Win has boasted about his YouTube plaques in a video as he allegedly takes a swipe at Dr Likee

He challenged other YouTubers who have achieved the same feat also to flaunt theirs since no one else from Ghana has reached such a milestone

His statements in the video have sparked massive reactions from Ghanaians, as many others debate what he said

Kumawood actor and comedian Lil Win has purportedly taken a swipe at fellow comedian Dr Likee and other YouTubers in a video.

Lil Win (left)and Dr Likee (right) in photos. Photo Source: @officiallilwin @official_ras_nene

Source: Instagram

According to Lil Win, unlike other YouTubers, he has three separate channels on that platform, and they have all garnered a considerable number of followers and have received plaques from YouTube.

Mentioning the names of the channels as Kojo Nkansah TV, Official Lil Win TV, and Wezzy Empire, he stated that no other Ghanaian YouTuber had achieved that feat.

"Anyone who calls themselves a champion should bring out three awards they have received from the YouTube platform. It has never happened before. Never. For someone to receive three awards from YouTube.

He further stated that he does not talk much but shows action, which has become evident with his number of followers on his various channels and the plaques he has received.

Watch the video below.

Popular Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon has responded to the video and shows he was not pleased with Lil Win's statements. Commenting on the video, Sheldon stated,

Lmao, what nonsense is this?

Ghanaians react to Lil Win's statements

Meanwhile, other Ghanaians have reacted to the video. While others have applauded him, others claim the video was not necessary.

@moniphase remarked:

The village life is too much, showing off YouTube plaque, so what? Your time pass, borga.

@boldhead777 commented:

Lol, these are plaques given to every YouTube channel that reaches a milestone subscription, i.e. 10k, 100k, 1m, etc.

kofi.mega.39 opined:

Congrats But I hate how you spoke, tho… just thank God for giving you the life you’re living today. That’s all.

gh_mouthpiece

You are doing great, Kwadwo. May God keep protecting you

kwesi_peprah opined:

Lil Win, I respect you a lot, but this is not an award. It's just a YouTube plague that every YouTuber gets for reaching a certain amount of subscribers. It's amazing you have reached 100k subscribers and still going but don't rub it in people's faces. It's not an award, just a YouTube plague.

