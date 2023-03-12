Shugatiti, a Ghanaian actress and business owner, flaunted her famed physique in a hot video on her Instagram account

The movie star posed wearing a see-through garment in the footage, exposing the most skin and legs possible

Her admirers, particularly male fans, flocked to her comments section and drool over her enticing appearance

Ghanaian actress and business owner Shugatiti, born Abena Serwaa Frimpong, has shown off her famous figure in a steamy video that has fans all over themselves.

The movie personality, who runs her own eatery in Ghana's Greater Accra Region, posed for several shots donning a see-through outfit in the footage.

Shugatiti reveals most skin and legs

Shugatiti's dress was above her knees, revealing maximum skin and legs in the clip on her socials.

Shugatiti flaunts her curvy figure in see-through dress. Photo credit: shugatiti.

Source: Instagram

The actress most recently grabbed media attention when she disclosed that the Ghana Tourist Authority (GTA) had cautioned her against using pots and plates at her restaurant because they could harm children.

The internet sensation faced pressure from the authorities to close down after she started her food company in 2022 with a novel twist on how meals are presented.

Her recent spicy video has revived discussions around her personality, with many fans expressing admiration for her, particularly her male fans.

How fans reacted to Shugatiti's video

Saadesk drooled:

My queen forever. I die give you. I want your number, please.

Junior_jesus_darlinton commented:

Mtcheww Chale ma y3n dwen wai.

Platinummuslimahgh

Nothing hurts me more than knowing she cooks for ppl to buy and eat. I'm like naaaaaa.

Omarmoose posted:

The thing d33 unless the longest train in Africa can let you feel something.

Samewayo commented:

Eish, so she cooks for people.

Shugatiti flaunts her curves in tight dresses

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that actress and actress Shugatiti turned heads with her delightful visuals flaunting her sense of style, beauty, and curves in several bold outfits.

The popular actress flexed her cute, shapely form in videos and pictures that went viral on her social media.

In several photos, Shugatiti displayed the most skin possible, and the makeup on her immaculate face was flawlessly applied.

