A video of Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye rocking her newborn baby in her arms has surfaced on the internet

In the video, she beamed with smiles as she wrapped her arms around her adorable Nana Akwasi Badu Ntiamoah who was asleep

The video has warmed the hearts of many people as they admire how happy Tracey Boakye looks

A video of Ghanaian actress and filmmaker Tracey Boakye and her adorable new born baby Nana Akwasi Badu Ntiamoah has melted the hearts of many Ghanaians.

Tracey Boakye and her third child, Nana Akwasi Badu Ntiamoah. Photo Source: @l_akwasi_badu_ntiamoah

Source: Instagram

In the video she shared on the cute baby's Instagram page, @l_akwasi_badu_ntiamoah, she was spotted carrying little Nana Akwasi in her arms.

She looked happy as she rocked him gently while he slept in her warm arms.

The setting of the video looked as if they were in the hospital as Tracey was spotted with a face mask. She wore a white hoodie as her little boy was wrapped in a cloth.

See the adorable video below.

Reactions from Ghanaians

More congratulatory messages continue to pour in for the mother of three as she shares adorable pictures of Nana Akwasi and memorable family moments with their new addition to the Badu Ntiamoah family.

tracey_boakye_piesie said:

Awwww am even teary tap into this blessings ❤️

albertdonkor6292 commented:

Children are blessings from God

markweidorca said:

This Is Indeed A Blessings Glory Lord My The Lord Protect U ❤️ much love

abinash84jayden201024 remarked:

Awww ayabi da nyame ye da woase ooo

theghanaianbreed stated:

Omgggg so much hair you do make some cute babies Tracy! God bless you and yours ❤️❤️❤️

efya_cutie01 remarked:

Awwww❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

nanaofosuakuamoah stated:

Awwww. Congratulations, dear, God bless u both❤️

numbodeborah said:

Congratulations ❤️❤️

equiya_adiepena stated:

Awn... cute Prince

akuasikafruto opined:

Congratulations ❤️❤️

Tracey Boakye flaunts baby bump in pictures

Meanwhile, in a related story reported by YEN.com.gh, Tracey Boakye dropped gorgeous pictures announcing the birth of her third child, Nana Akwasi Badu Ntiamoah.

In the pictures, Tracey Boakye beamed with smiles as she showed off her protruding baby bump. Mr Badu Ntiamoah was spotted rubbing and caressing her belly and kissing it passionately.

