Jackie Appiah Slays In Pink Blazers And GH¢ 18600 Gucci Marmont Shoulder Bag While On Vacation
- Ghanaian actress and fashion mogul Jackie Appiah has flaunted her opulent vacation photos on social media
- The 39-year-old A-lister wore fabulous ensembles from top designer brands for her solo date as she stepped out
- Jackie Appiah has been rocking her long lustrous hairstyle and Adidas Yeezy sandals since she left Ghana in February 2023
Canadian-born Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has shared beautiful photos from her luxurious vacation. The style influencer looked effortlessly chic in designer outfits.
The 39-year-old wore a black top paired with black leggings, a popular pants style which Ghanaian lawyer Sandra Ankobiah has worn, former beauty queen Sally Akua Amoakowaa, actress Salma Mumin and other female celebrities.
Jackie Appiah looked elegant in a pink blazer designed with pink tassels. She completed her look with a stylish black scarf and white Adidas Yeezy sandals, which she wore in her previous posts.
The mother-on-one styled her look with a black Gucci Matelasse Velvet Mini GG Marmont shoulder bag valued at GH¢ 18600.
Some social media users have commented on Jackie Appiah's Instagram post;
@iamedemgh
Collaborating with PREZZURREEEEE
@salmamumin
We are all ears, ma'am
@kobirana
Different level Adwoa pinky
@tsmheanita
Here comes the Queen
@tannyjeremiah
Always looking sweet
@mish_llynne
My role model always rocks every outfit looking splendid
@debbie_da_luxuryhouseseller
Beauty defined here ❤️
@ibrahoneofficial
Cute is when your personality shines through your looks
@itz_payson_one
My all-time favourite Queen
@samuelgokaihollywood
FOREVER BEAUTIFUL SOUL SISTER JACKIE APPIAH ❤️.
@alfr.eda96
Always got me thinking about how Great God is creating such a beautiful Goddess ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Jackie Appiah, Joselyn Dumas, and other prominent Ghanaian fashion figures who uploaded pictures from their expensive vacations to Instagram.
These celebrities give their fans fashionable travel clothing suggestions for their upcoming vacation while maintaining a relaxed and elegant appearance.
For their extraordinary abilities and diva lifestyles, superstars like Jackie Appiah, Joselyn Dumas, and others have become well-known names.
Source: YEN.com.gh