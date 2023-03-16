Ghanaian actress and fashion mogul Jackie Appiah has flaunted her opulent vacation photos on social media

The 39-year-old A-lister wore fabulous ensembles from top designer brands for her solo date as she stepped out

Jackie Appiah has been rocking her long lustrous hairstyle and Adidas Yeezy sandals since she left Ghana in February 2023

Canadian-born Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has shared beautiful photos from her luxurious vacation. The style influencer looked effortlessly chic in designer outfits.

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah looks gorgeous in flawless makeup.

Source: Instagram

The 39-year-old wore a black top paired with black leggings, a popular pants style which Ghanaian lawyer Sandra Ankobiah has worn, former beauty queen Sally Akua Amoakowaa, actress Salma Mumin and other female celebrities.

Jackie Appiah looked elegant in a pink blazer designed with pink tassels. She completed her look with a stylish black scarf and white Adidas Yeezy sandals, which she wore in her previous posts.

The mother-on-one styled her look with a black Gucci Matelasse Velvet Mini GG Marmont shoulder bag valued at GH¢ 18600.

Some social media users have commented on Jackie Appiah's Instagram post;

@iamedemgh

Collaborating with PREZZURREEEEE

@salmamumin

We are all ears, ma'am

@kobirana

Different level Adwoa pinky

@tsmheanita

Here comes the Queen

@tannyjeremiah

Always looking sweet

@mish_llynne

My role model always rocks every outfit looking splendid

@debbie_da_luxuryhouseseller

Beauty defined here ❤️

@ibrahoneofficial

Cute is when your personality shines through your looks

@itz_payson_one

My all-time favourite Queen

@samuelgokaihollywood

FOREVER BEAUTIFUL SOUL SISTER JACKIE APPIAH ❤️.

@alfr.eda96

Always got me thinking about how Great God is creating such a beautiful Goddess ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

