A picture of Tracey Boakye announcing her return from America to Ghana was made on her official Instagram page

She shared an adorable picture of her son lying down calmly in her arms as she smiled and held onto him

DKB, Afia Schwarzenegger and many of her fans and followers have wished her well and welcomed her with beautiful messages

Ghanaian actress and filmmaker Tracey Boakye has returned to her home in Ghana after traveling to America to deliver her third child.

She shared a beautiful picture of her son, Akwasi Badu Ntiamoah, lying calmly in her arms while in their business class suite on the plane.

In the photo she posted on Instagram, the table next to her had Akwasi's feeding bottle and a glass of drink beside it.

Captioning the post, she gave thanks to God for granting her a safe flight back to Ghana. She added that she arrived home with her bundle of joy as she was spotted with him on the flight.

See the caption below:

Thank you Lord. Home sweet home with my new blessing @l_akwasi_badu_ntiamoah #francey22 #theirmadam

See the beautiful photo of Tracey Boakye and her adorable photo below.

Ghanaians welcome Tracey Boakye back to Ghana

Comedian DKB, comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger, and many of her fans and followers have shown utmost excitement upon knowing that she returned to Ghana safely with her son, Akwasi Badu Ntiamoah.

asare_bernice_ said:

Yeeyyyyyy am coming over oooo

official_xandykamel commented:

Finally

adompanyin remarked:

Welcome Home Obaapa ❤️

dkbghana commented:

Welcome

queenafiaschwarzenegger said:

Akwaaba ❤️

ramahassan71 stated:

we thank God for your safe journey with your family ❤️❤️❤️

opoku.nelly said:

God bless you and protect you and your baby

royal_hair_defen remarked:

Welcome home sis, always happy for you,stay blessed❤️

the.adwoa said:

aww welcome back…. Please just take good care of yourself and the family as you have come back @tracey_boakye

Tracey Boakye responds to critics who bashed her for showing off her son's American passport.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Tracey Boakye shared a video that sought to respond to critics who lashed out at her for sharing her son's American passport on social media.

The video had a viral sound recorded by a fan who urged fans to leave the actress alone since she was not the only Ghanaian celebrity who delivered their child in America to acquire a passport.

