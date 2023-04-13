A video of Tracey Boakye flaunting her curves after having her adorable son, Akwasi Badu Ntiamoah, has surfaced online and generated conversations

In the video, she subtly threw a jab at critics who came hard at her for showing off her son's American passport

Her fans have taken to the comment section to encourage her to ignore naysayers and to celebrate her wins be it trivial or huge

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

After news of Tracey Boakye securing an American passport for her newborn son broke the internet, the talented actress has responded to critics.

Tracey Boakye mocks critics after flaunting her son's American passport. Photo Source: @tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

In the video, Tracey Boakye flaunted her post-pregnancy curves as she whipped her hair. She made funny faces, and laughed as she made different poses.

The background audio was a reaction from a fan who lashed out at critics who came hard at the actress for showing off her son's American passport online.

In the audio, the fan, whose TikTok account is @lindaosei9993, stated that there was nothing wrong with Mrs Badu Ntiamoah being overjoyed and showing off the passport.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Linda Osei further stated that many Ghanaian celebrities give birth overseas, especially in America, since acquiring a passport is much easier, compared to other European countries.

Watch the video below of Tracey Boakye subtly shading her critics.

Tracey Boakye secures American passport for third child

News went viral on social media on April 6, 2023, that Tracey Boakye had acquired an American passport for her third child, Akwasi Badu Ntiamoah.

This comes after she took to Instagram to flaunt baby bump pictures announcing the birth of her son, who was born in the U.S on March 5, 2023.

See a picture of Akwasi Badu Ntiamoah's passport below.

Ghanaians react to video of Tracey Boakye

sexynurse_jummy remarked:

The day I will also get an American passport, I will make more noise than you. So @tracey_boakye relax for me, wai you are giving us too much pressure

themeganthelion said:

@tracey_boakye adding more pepper in their wounds

Linda Osei remarked:

Don't mind them, sweetheart

Adwoa said:

I tap into your positive energy and blessings

p7 stated:

they should mind their business

Awurama commented:

Will show my son's own soon don’t mind them aaa odo

Tracey Boakye rocks her baby in her arms

YEN.com.gh previously reported that an adorable video of Tracey Boakye rocking her child in her arms melted the hearts of many people.

Without showing his face in the video, she smiled and admired the little boy as he slept in her arms.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh