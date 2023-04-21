A video of Prophet Kumchacha taking over the Onua FM studio with Nana Ama McBrown has left many in stitches

In the video, he tried to impress her by speaking English by mentioning a few words to praise her

This got many people laughing hard as they pin point words he pronounced wrongly

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A hilarious video of the founder and Leader of the Heaven's Gate Ministries Prophet Kumchacha and Kumawood actress Nana Ama McBrown at the Onua FM studio has emerged online.

The video was posted on the official TikTok page of the talented actress.

Prophet Kumchacha and Nana Ama McBrown inside the Onua FM studio. Image Credit: @iamamamcbrowngh

Source: TikTok

In the intro of the video, Prophet Kumchacha showered praises on Mrs McBrown Mensah while he held her hand and walked out of the Media General premises.

"My only sister. Beautiful sister. Fantastic sister. Dynamic sister," he said in the intro of the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Overwhelmed by the praises, she bowed while thanking him. She then told him that if he were to be charged to speak the language well, he would owe a lot.

He then noted that he was aware he does not speak good English, adding that he needs deliverance to be able to speak fluently without errors.

In another part of the video, the duo stormed the Onua FM studio and told the presenters on duty that they would be taking over.

The Empress, as she is affectionately ccalled by many, said that the prophet would be reading the news in English and she would translate into Twi.

This sparked laughter in the studio and also among fans on social media who watched at the video on TikTok.

Video of McBrown and Kumchacha at Onua FM.

Ghanaians react to hilarious moment between McBrown and Kumchacha

People noticed how Kumchacha pronounced McBrown's name wrongly such that they made fun of it in the comment section.

portiaacheampong9 commented:

Kumchacha is not romantic at all. He couldn’t hold the door for Nana Ama

darlingcee said:

eeeiiii did i hear Nana Ama macbrand

NANA KWAKU remarked:

Is the Nana Ama Mcbren for me

King Henrys IV said:

kum swag papapaaaa

Nanakofirichies stated:

beautiful nice picture and video, and my sister Yaa Titi and my sister Nana Ama Mcbrank

McBrown shares judges table with ex-lover Okyeame Kwame at TV3's Talented Kidz

Earlier, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Nana Ama McBrown and Okyeame Kwame, who were former lovers, were guest judges on the finale of TV3's Talented Kidz.

The video caused a lot of stir as many Ghanaians lauded them for their maturity.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh