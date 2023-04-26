Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown is officially set to host her show on Onua TV after she left Despite Media for the station in March 2023

Per the announcement made on Onua TV's Instagram page, the show is called Onua Showtime and will premiere on Sunday, April 30, 2023

Many people took to the comment section to wish her well, while others complained about the time of the show not being favourable for them

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Details of the new show Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown will be hosting on Onua TV have emerged.

Nana Ama McBrown's show premieres on Onua TV. Image Credit: @onuatv

Source: Instagram

Details of the show

According to the flier that was shared on the Instagram page of famous Ghanaian blogger, Kobby Kyei, The Empress will be premiering her show on Sunday, April 30, 2023.

The time of the premiere is set for 7 pm. However, after that, subsequent episodes will be aired on Fridays and Sundays at the same time.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

McBrown's oufit

The picture of Mcbrown that was used for the flier saw her dazzling in a kente piece.

It was a short-sleeved corset top and a long skirt. The sleeves and midsection of the top were made with a kente fabric of different colours, while the bust region was made of only a deep blue colour.

She wore little accessories for this look. She wore a wristwatch on her left wrist, a bracelet on the other and a few star-studded rings on both fingers.

See details of Mrs Mcbrown Mensah's new show on Onua TV.

Below is another post The Empress sharing the news with her millions of followers on Instagram.

Sharing the news on their page with excitment, Onua TV wrote:

"It’s finally here!!! The newest entertaining and exciting show Onua Showtime premieres this Sunday on #OnuaTV"

They also added the viewing times of the show in the caption.

"Join empress @iamamamcbrown every Friday and Sunday as she serves you with fun, educative, entertaining and inspiring show. Make a date with us. #OnuaShowtime"

See Onua TV's post below.

Ghanaians receive the news with joy

Ghanaians shared their excitement upon seeing the post appear on their Instagram timeline.

Others were also not pleased with the viewing time as they made their suggestions to Onua TV.

dillygordon

It’s Giving Oprah Winfrey Vibes ❤️

jessica_daterush9

I'm so happy for Empress thank you God ❤️

iamdorcasb

May God continue to bless you uncle kobby

prosperdela

the time should have been 8pm instead of 7pm

kona.du323

Finally

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh